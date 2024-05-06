JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
During a recent episode of The Big Podcast With Shaq, former NBA guard JJ Redick shared a controversial statement about the era Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan played in.
“I think it's fair to just say there are different tiers of greatness," Redick said. "... I'll say this with Michael Jordan - and I don't mean this to be controversial, but like everybody talks about the context of this era... Jordan was drafted during his heyday, and six teams were added to the NBA. There were 90 players added to the NBA... Does that not water down the regular season to a degree?”
Redick added, "If we add two teams in two or three years, we get a Vegas franchise or a Seattle franchise, you're not telling me that the league for a little bit is going to be a little watered down?”
Former NBA star and current Phoenix Suns broadcaster Eddie Johnson reacted to Redick's statement, which began an exchange on X (formerly known as Twitter) between the two former NBA players that included Redick firing back with this statement:
Redick's name has been in the news recently as a possible candidate for the open Los Angeles Lakers head coaching position, as well as the head coaching vacancy the Charlotte Hornets now have. For now, Redick hosts two successful podcasts, one with LeBron James.
A sharp basketball mind, Redick knows the game, but does regularly rub people the wrong way with how he speaks on prior eras of NBA basketball.