Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan
Throughout his entire career, it's felt like Anthony Edwards has been getting compared to Michael Jordan. Now that Edwards is really shining through the 2024 playoffs, the comparisons have gone wild - Edwards wants them to stop.
During an exclusive interview with Melissa Rohlin of FOX Sports, Anthony Edwards finally made a statement on all the Michael Jordan comparisons he's been receiving.
"I want it to stop," Edwards said to Melissa Rohlin. "He's the greatest of all time. I can't be compared to him."
For as great as Anthony Edwards has been, and how similar he looks to Jordan on and off the court, the two are just in completely different tiers. Both Anthony Edwards and Michael Jordan won their very first playoff series in their fourth season.
In Edwards' fourth season against the Suns in the playoffs, he was averaging 31.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 2.0 steals, on 51% shooting and 44% three-point shooting.
In Jordan's fourth season against the Cavs in the playoffs, he was averaging 45.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.8 steals, on 56% shooting from the field.
Michael Jordan was putting up numbers that are hard to do even in a videogame, while also being the league's best defender at the same time. That's why the comparisons are all fun and games for Edwards, but it just puts him in an unwinnable comparison.
Despite how hard it is to live up to the Jordan comparison, Anthony Edwards has been everything a young fan would want in the NBA.