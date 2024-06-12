Bulls News

2x NBA All-Star Expected to Join New Team in Free Agency

This player is reportedly expected to leave in the Chicago Bulls in free agency

Joey Linn

Mar 1, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond (3) defends Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit:
Mar 1, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond (3) defends Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
After two seasons with the Chicago Bulls, two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond is expected to depart in free agency. In a recent article from Sam Smith of NBA.com, it was reported that Drummond is widely expected to leave the Bulls in pursuit of a bigger role elsewhere.

"I expect the Bulls to match on Williams unless he gets a huge offer, and at least for now the indications are less that LaVine stays than DeRozan," Smith wrote. "We all assume Drummond takes a bigger free agent deal where he may be able to start."

An 11-year NBA veteran, Drummond has bounced around quite a bit the last several seasons after playing his first seven full seasons with the Detroit Pistons. Still productive at this stage of his career, Drummond averaged 8.4 points per game and 9.0 rebounds per game in just 17.1 minutes per game for Chicago last season.

Drummond has led the NBA in rebounds per game four separate times, pulling down a career-high 16.0 boards per contest in 2018. This was the last time Drummond was an All-Star, as his playing time has steadily decreased since being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in in 2020.

A very serviceable backup center, Drummond should have teams willing to offer him that role, and potentially the right team could offer him a starting job.

