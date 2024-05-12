Angel Reese Sends Message to Michael Jordan
The women’s college basketball scene was taken to new heights this season, as several different stars helped create an incredible level of excitement around the game. Much of this momentum picked up last season when Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese had their championship game battle. The two stars faced off again in the tournament this season, with Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes eliminating Reese and the LSU Tigers.
This of course came after Reese and LSU defeated Clark and Iowa in last year's title game, and there was a lot of discourse surrounding the individual matchup between those two players. Now both in the WNBA, Reese and Clark are helping bring more attention and popularity to the league.
In a recent interview with WGN9, Reese said she wants Chicago Bulls legend Michal Jordan to come to a Chicago Sky game this season.
“I want Michael Jordan to come to a game,” Reese said. “I’m telling you right now, I want Michael Jordan to come to a game. I’ve never met him. That’s the only person I really want to come to a game.”
Jordan is of course a legend in Chicago, and always will be. It would be very cool to see him come out to a game to support Reese and the Chicago sky, because as previously mentioned, the women’s game is continuing to grow because of stars like Reese.
