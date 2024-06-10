Boston Celtics Star Joins Michael Jordan on Historic NBA Finals List
The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series. Now just two wins away from an NBA championship, the Celtics are on the verge of finally breaking through with this group.
Some big offseason additions helped strengthen Boston’s roster, and those are paying off in a big way this postseason. Jrue Holiday was one of the players acquired by Boston this summer, and he has been fantastic so far in the NBA Finals.
With 38 points, 19 rebounds, eight assists, and zero turnovers through the first two games of this series, Holiday became the first player since Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan to reach these statistical totals to the first two games of a Finals series.
This is quite the company for Holiday to join, especially when considering all of the listed stats are secondary to what he brings defensively. Always asked to take on some of the toughest defensive assignments, Holiday is relied upon heavily on that end, and has still been able to produce at a high-level on offense.
An NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, Holiday knows what it takes to win it all, and he is trying to lean on that experience in this series to get another title.
