Boston Celtics Star Joins Michael Jordan on Historic NBA List
Jrue Holiday has been one of the best players in the 2024 NBA Finals. Not only that, but one could argue that he's on the path to being the 2024 NBA Finals MVP. Holiday has been playing so special, that he's actually made history in the progress.
According to Stathead, Jrue Holiday is second all-time for most points scored in the first two games of the NBA Finals without committing a single turnover. The only person to score more than him is none other than Michael Jordan. Holiday scored 38 points without a turnover, while Jordan scored 70 points without a turnover in 1998. As amazing as Holiday has been in the NBA Finals, the stat really speaks volumes to how otherworldly Michael Jordan was.
In Game 1, Jrue Holiday put up 12 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal on 44/40/100 shooting from the field. In Game 2, Holiday put up 26 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal on 77/50/100 shooting from the field. He's doing this while also holding Kyrie Irving to 14 points, 4 assists, and 2.5 rebounds on 35/0/100 shooting from the field. Holiday is having a performance on both sides of the court, something that most modern fans don't appreciate as much.
It's hard to see Kyrie Irving struggle more than he is right now, but if he does, then there needs to be some serious consideration on Jrue Holiday being the NBA Finals MVP.
