Caitlin Clark's Viral Message Before Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark wants to face the Chicago Sky at the Chicago Bulls arena

Joey Linn

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after a foul Wednesday, June 19, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Washington Mystics, 88 - 81.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after a foul Wednesday, June 19, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Washington Mystics, 88 - 81. / Brett Phelps/IndyStar / USA TODAY
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are set to face Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Sunday for the third time this season. Indiana is 2-0 vs. Chicago on the year, and will look to push their overall winning streak to five games with a win on Sunday.

Entering this matchup, Clark downplayed the rivalry, telling reporters, "I'm pretty sure the only people that view this as a rivalry is all of you. For us, like it's just a game of basketball... If it's gonna help move the game forward, absolutely, that's amazing. That's what it should be. People could talk about it."

While Clark isn't caught up in the perceived rivalry, she would like to see this game moved to where the Chicago Bulls play their home games, much like Indiana's most recent game was moved to an NBA venue to accommodate the ticket demand.

"I saw the ticket prices, I guess the only thing is I'm surprised we're not playing at the United Center," Clark said. "I thought that would have been really good for the game and really good for all the women's basketball fans in Chicago. Maybe there's a conflict of some sort that I don't know about. Obviously that's a little above my pay grade, but we're excited. One game at a time."

Clark and the Fever have been selling out NBA arenas, and almost certainly would have packed United Center, but it seems there are no plans for the WNBA to make that change.

