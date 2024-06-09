Chicago Bulls Break Silence on Death of Franchise Legend
Chet Walker was an icon for the Chicago Bulls long before the team ever had icons. Passing away at the age of 84 yesterday, Walker accomplished everything an NBA player could dream of.
Walker was an NBA champion, a 7x NBA All-Star, and an NBA Hall of Famer. The Chicago Bulls even gave him a Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor. After Chet's passing, the Chicago Bulls released an official statement.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chet Walker, a legendary figure in our team's history.
An inductee of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Chet left an indelible mark on the court and in the hearts of fans. During his six seasons with the Bulls from 1969 to 1975, the team never missed the playoffs. He was a seven-time NBA All-Star and an inaugural member of the Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor. His skill, dedication and contributions to the game made a lasting impact on the sport of basketball and the city of Chicago.
We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and all who were touched by his legacy. Chet Walker will forever be remembered as a true Chicago Bulls icon."
Chet Walker was one of the most successful 2nd round picks ever. Not only was his successful on the court, he also became a TV producer long after his days as a basketball player. Rest in peace to a champion, an All-Star, and a Hall of Famer- Chet Walker.
