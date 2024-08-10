Chicago Bulls Hire 10-Year NBA Veteran for Scouting Role
From 2014-2016, E'Twaun Moore was a guard for the Chicago Bulls. Now, after roughly eight years, Moore is returning to the Bulls, but in a much different capacity.
According to a report from K.C. Johnson of NBCS Chicago, the Chicago Bulls have hired former Bulls player E'Twaun Moore as a scout for the organization.
Moore was born and raised in the city of Chicago, going to high school East Chicago Central High School. He then went to college at Purdue, where he was drafted 55th overall by the Boston Celtics. Moore's first season in the NBA was with the Boston Celtics from 2011-2012. From there he joined the Orlando Magic from 2012-2014, the Chicago Bulls from 2014-2016, the New Orleans Pelicans from 2016-2020, and then the Phoenix Suns from 2020-2021.
As a member of the Chicago Bulls, E'Twaun Moore averaged 5.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 47/42/62 shooting from the field. Moore played in 115 games with Chicago, starting in 22 of them. Moore being a native of Chicago will certainly play a factor as he scouts colleges across the area for the team.
As the Chicago Bulls focus on a youth movement moving forward, E'Twaun Moore's role as a scout will be an incredibly important one. Expect Moore to help find talent that the Chicago Bulls will be focusing on for the future.
