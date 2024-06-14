Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Lose Key Member of Organization to New York Knicks

Chicago Bulls assistant coach Maurice Cheeks is joining the New York Knicks

Feb 9, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls assistant coach Maurice Cheeks (l) and guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) talk during warmups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
It was reported on Thursday by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Chicago Bulls assistant coach Maurice Cheeks is joining the New York Knicks as an assistant coach on Tom Thibodeau's coaching staff. Cheeks had spent the last four seasons with the Bulls after spending five seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Assistant coaches often go under-appreciated, but any NBA player will speak to their level of importance to everything from in-game adjustments to player development. For New York, they will be getting a very high-level coach in Cheeks, who is also a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame as a player.

Playing 15 years in the NBA from 1978 to 1993, Cheeks was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018. Making four All-Star teams and five All-Defensive teams in his legendary career, Cheeks also won an NBA championship with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1983.

In that championship run, Cheeks appeared in 13 games, averaging 16.3 points per game and 7.0 assists per game. Cheeks was First Team All-Defense that season, and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Clearly possessing a lot of NBA experience as a coach and a player, Cheeks will look to bring that to New York where the Knicks are continuing to build a winning culture after a very impressive playoff run.

