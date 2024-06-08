DeMar DeRozan Reveals Brutally Honest Feelings on Toronto Raptors
During a recent episode of the 25 10 Show, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan discussed his honest feelings on the Toronto Raptors - particularly them winning a championship after he left.
"It was the craziest, like for two years in a row every time I went back and played in Toronto they gave me a f--king tribute video, and it was like... you don't realize how much you do for a place until you go back, so that there f--ked me up," DeRozan admitted. "So to leave and go in the playoffs, and you know they win it, it was like - I couldn't watch it. I couldn't watch it, bro. I found every excuse to be gone, you know what I mean? Because it was it was driving me crazy.”
While Toronto winning a championship after he left was an emotional experience, DeRozan was very appreciative of the love he received from his former teammates and fanbase.
“One thing I did appreciate when they won it, every single guy that I played with called me, like they FaceTimed me and told me," DeRozan said. "So that happened and then they had the parade, I remember people were holding up signs that said we did this for DeMar.”
While DeRozan was not on that 2019 team, he will always be a legend in Toronto.
