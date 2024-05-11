DeMar DeRozan to Los Angeles Lakers Trade Idea Proposed
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to go star hunting again this summer. With trade-able draft picks that could help Los Angeles put together a solid trade package, it is officially the time of year when speculation begins about who the Lakers could be looking to bring in.
A recent article from Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz named five stars currently on the wrong team, and listed a few possible trade destinations for them. The trade suggestions are simply that, as opposed to sourced reporting on any real interest, but there were some logical fits on this list. One of the stars listed by Swartz is Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, and unsurprisingly, the Lakers were listed as a potential fit.
DeRozan has been linked to the Lakers for years, as the LA native grew up in Souther California and played his college basketball at USC. Previously expressing a desire to play at home before his career ends, DeRozan has walked that back in recent years, saying he is at peace with that never coming to fruition - but it's hard to imagine he wouldn't welcome the opportunity.
The Bulls are expected by many to finally blow this roster up this summer, and while DeRozan would likely not be at the top of LA's list of preferred trade candidates, he could certainly be an option.
