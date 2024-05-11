Bulls News

DeMar DeRozan to Los Angeles Lakers Trade Idea Proposed

Could the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers make a trade?

Joey Linn

Dec 19, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) defends against
Dec 19, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) defends against / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to go star hunting again this summer. With trade-able draft picks that could help Los Angeles put together a solid trade package, it is officially the time of year when speculation begins about who the Lakers could be looking to bring in.

A recent article from Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz named five stars currently on the wrong team, and listed a few possible trade destinations for them. The trade suggestions are simply that, as opposed to sourced reporting on any real interest, but there were some logical fits on this list. One of the stars listed by Swartz is Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, and unsurprisingly, the Lakers were listed as a potential fit.

DeRozan has been linked to the Lakers for years, as the LA native grew up in Souther California and played his college basketball at USC. Previously expressing a desire to play at home before his career ends, DeRozan has walked that back in recent years, saying he is at peace with that never coming to fruition - but it's hard to imagine he wouldn't welcome the opportunity.

The Bulls are expected by many to finally blow this roster up this summer, and while DeRozan would likely not be at the top of LA's list of preferred trade candidates, he could certainly be an option.

Related Articles

JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement

Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan

Major Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade Idea Proposed

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.