LeBron James and Bronny James Receive Unexpected Chicago Bulls Offer From Rapper
The NBA Draft is now right around the corner, meaning former USC guard Bronny James could soon receive official word on where his professional career will begin. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also has a player option deadline approaching, which means he also must make a decision on his NBA future.
There has been no real indication that James plans on using his potential free agency to facilitate a move that lands he and his son on the same team next season, but it is also not impossible that things play out that way. Wanting to see that happen in his city, Chicago rapper Lil Durk sent a message to James, offering to pay for he and his son to join the Chicago Bulls:
This screenshot was first shared by Lil Durk to his Instagram story, as the Chicago rapper wants the James family to join the Bulls. Chicago will select 11th overall in this year's draft, which is much higher than Bronny James is expected to go, but there are almost always draft day moves that shuffle the initial order around.
As for LeBron, the expectation is that he will decline his player option and seek a new multi-year deal with the Lakers, but anything could be on the table until that new contract is agreed upon and signed.
