Lonzo Ball Gets Honest About Sending Message to Angel Reese

Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball had a message for Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese

Joey Linn

Jun 12, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) smiles before a basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) smiles before a basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Recently in attendance for a Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty game, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball sent a message to star rookie Angel Reese after her controversial ejection. Telling Reese to keep her money, and that he would pay her fine, Ball offered to cover whatever the Sky rookie owed after her ejection.

The offer from Ball received a response from Reese, as she expressed her appreciation, which had NBA and WNBA fans wondering if he followed through.

During the latest episode of his podcast, Ball was asked if he followed through on paying Reese's fine, and said, "I'm a man of my word. Check my account. If I say some sh-t, I'm gonna stand on it."

Ball was informed that certain fans speculated he was "shooting his shot" at Reese, and denied that being the case, as he just wanted to help out a fellow Chicago basketball star. As previously mentioned, Reese expressed her appreciation for Ball's offer, and according to the Bulls guard, he did indeed come through on it.

In the early stages of his podcast, Ball has released five episodes so far, and fans seem to be enjoying it. Anticipating Ball's long awaited return to the court after an extended injury absence, fans have been tuning in for updates on his injury recovery, along with other exclusive stories.

Joey Linn

