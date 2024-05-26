Lonzo Ball Makes Controversial LeBron James Statement
Who would be the five best players to represent America in a Team USA vs Team World five-on-five game? Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has his five best players selected, but his answer may get LeBron James' fans mad.
During the newest episode of Lonzo Ball's The WAE Show, he discussed who his best five Team USA players are to put against a Team World consisting of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and Victor Wembanyama. It's important to note that Ball considers Joel Embiid a part of Team USA since he joined USA in the Olympics.
"KD, Ant, Steph, Embiid, and I'm going AD," Ball said. "Do you think LeBron is top five in the NBA right now? He's not top five in the NBA right now."
Lonzo Ball reserved his fifth spot in Team USA for Anthony Davis over LeBron James and Jayson Tatum. When asked about why LeBron James is no longer a top-five player, Ball had a simple answer.
"He's not a top five player in the NBA anymore," Ball said. "He got bounced in the first round."
At this point, it may be a bit of a toss up between Kevin Durant and LeBron James for that fifth spot. Both players were bounced in the first round, but LeBron may have more impact than Kevin Durant at this stage of their careers.
