Lonzo Ball's Controversial Kyrie Irving vs Steph Curry Statement
For nearly a decade, NBA fans have been debating who is a better point guard between Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving. It seemed like those conversations were over after Steph Curry won four NBA championships, but apparently not.
During the debut episode of Lonzo Ball's The WAE Show, Ball debated who was the better point guard between Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving.
"I think Kyrie got more game," Ball said. "Steph might be better for my team though."
Ball's cohosts couldn't believe that he said "might" in regards to Steph Curry being better for his team. Lonzo then doubled down on his statements, saying that Kyrie Irving has currently been a different player on the Dallas Mavericks than he was the past few years on the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.
"Kyrie is that right now," Ball said. "He's getting to it right now. It's different, you can just tell right now. He's energized."
Kyrie Irving seems to have a very special place in the hearts of NBA players. One where they're always willing to put him at the top of the list when it comes to offensive game and point guards. However, if you were to ask any NBA GM, they'd be willing to pick Steph Curry over Kyrie Irving any day of the week - whether it was a decade ago or now.
