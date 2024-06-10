Luka Doncic Joins Michael Jordan on Historic NBA Finals List
The Dallas Mavericks may be down 0-2 against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, but Luka Doncic has been absolutely sensational in those games. So much so, that he's making history in the process.
In two games, Luka Doncic has averaged 31 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 3.0 steals on 51/38/46 shooting. In fact, Doncic became the 6th player in NBA history to record 30+ points in each of his first two NBA Finals games. He joins players like Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant on that list.
Luka's free throw shooting and turnovers have been a problem, but they're not the reason why the Mavericks are losing games. Dallas has been on a very magical run during these NBA playoffs. Their role players like PJ Washington made more corner threes in the playoffs than they have all regular season. It's the type of magic that's made them defeat teams that were all better on paper like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.
It remains to be seen whether or not the Dallas Mavericks can pull out of this 0-2 hole and win an NBA championship. Regardless of if they do or don't, Luka Doncic has proven that he's a generational talent. He's the type of player that belongs on lists with players like Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James. The only thing left is to win at least three NBA championships like the great ones did.
