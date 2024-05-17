Major Injury Update Revealed By Chicago Bulls Star
It's been months since Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball revealed an injury update. Now that Ball has started his own podcast, one of the first things he's done is finally give fans that update.
During the debut episode of The WAE Show, Lonzo Ball revealed that he's still currently at 70% when it comes to his recovery.
"It's coming along," Ball said. "Week by week. It's improving, so that's all that I can ask for. It's still not where I want it to be. Out of 100, I'd probably say I'm about 70. Good enough to play, but can still get better I feel like. Still got a long summer ahead of me. Definitely looking forward to the future."
Lonzo Ball has not played an NBA game since the 2021-22 NBA season, where he only played 35 games. In that season, he averaged 13.0 points, 5.1 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.8 steals on 42/42/75 shooting. The fact that Ball is only at 70% after being out for over two seasons is a bit concerning. In a more positive route, it does feel like Ball is close to returning.
The Chicago Bulls have desperately needed Lonzo Ball back in their lineup. While one can attribute his absence to the team's struggles over the past few years, it's more about the roster construction than anything else.
