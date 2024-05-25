Bulls News

Major Lakers-Bulls Trade Named Dream Scenario for Chicago

Could the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers make a trade this summer?

Mar 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Bulls are expected by many to finally blow up this iteration of their roster. Treading the waters of mediocrity for the last several seasons, Chicago is far from a championship contender, and is a fringe playoff team at best with this group.

Because of this, it makes sense for the Bulls to finally make some moves to begin a rebuild. While the Bulls do not have the type of players expected to net a large return in the trade market, they could be able to get some valuable assets this summer by rebuilding. 

In a recent article from Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey, the dream scenario for Chicago was proposed, and it included a trade centered around draft assets from the Los Angeles Lakers. 

"During the regular season, LeBron James reportedly supported the idea of trading for Zach LaVine," Bailey wrote. "And while his stock probably hasn't improved since that February report (LaVine was limited to just 25 games by injuries), Chicago should still call and see if the possibility is on the table."

With multiple tradable first round picks this summer, the Lakers are expected to put together a package for a third star. As previously mentioned, the Bulls are not expected to be one of the teams who will net that type of package with the players they would potentially be dealing this summer, but even one of those Lakers picks would be a good start for Chicago.

It will be interesting to see what the Bulls plan to do this summer, because a rebuild feels long overdue. Continuing to run back this roster feels like a directionless plan for a Bulls franchise that has had very little playoff success in recent years.

