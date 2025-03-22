Bulls News

NBA Fans React to LeBron James Injury News Before Lakers-Bulls

The Lakers have announced LeBron James' status against the Chicago Bulls

Logan Struck

Mar 8, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) calls a play against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls are set to face off on Saturday night for the first time this season, but the cross-conference matchup could have much more significance than people would think.

The Lakers have been playing without superstar forward LeBron James for the last seven games with a groin strain, but he could finally be making his return to action.

The Lakers have listed James on the injury report against the Bulls, but have upgraded him to questionable for the first time since his injury.

James, 40, is averaging 25.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game this season, but has elevated his game since the Lakers traded for superstar guard Luka Doncic. The new duo has elevated LA into championship contenders, but their health has been a major concern.

Many fans have taken to social media to react to James' new status for Saturday's game.

"LET'S GO," one fan said.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77)
Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) react after a play during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

"OMGGGG BRONN," another fan commented.

"LEBRON IS BACKKKK," a fan replied.

Since the trade, James and Doncic have missed a combined 14 games, but have been incredible when sharing the court. If James can return to action on Saturday, the Lakers would be in great shape against a surprisingly dangerous Bulls team, and for the rest of the season.

The Lakers have gone 3-4 since James went out with a groin strain. His return on Saturday would be huge for LA, but bad news for this Bulls team looking for a win.

