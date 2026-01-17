Derrick Rose Sits Down with Former Chicago Bulls Teammates for Emotional Look Back

The Chicago Bulls have released a tear-jerker.

As Derrick Rose's jersey retirement on January 24 inches closer, the festivities are well underway. The man of the hour got the ball rolling by announcing his new flower shop earlier this week, which will also host a pop-up shop at the United Center during next week's big event. Meanwhile, the Bulls have wasted no time honoring the franchise legend over social media, releasing the latest installment of their "Memory Lane" series.

Initially releasing an episode with Rose and Joakim Noah ahead of the retirement party last season, the Bulls brought an even bigger cast of characters for this latest edition. Rose and Noah are joined this time by both Taj Gibson and Kirk Hinrich. The four head up to the 300 level of the United Center to sit back and re-watch a handful of iconic moments from their playing days. And the non-stop smiles say it all.

Each player receives their moment under the spotlight, as well as plenty of kind words from their former teammates. We get to rewatch Taj Gibson dunk all over Dwyane Wade, Kirk Hinrich put his body on the line, Joakim Noah bring endless energy, and Derrick Rose nail the Christmas Day game-winner.

One of the best moments comes right near the beginning, however, when the four look back on Chicago snapping the Miami Heat's historic 27-game win streak. Neither Noah nor Rose was on the floor for that battle, but they watched the highlights back as proudly as ever. Noah also couldn't help taking another jab at his former foe, smiling ear to ear as LeBron James walked into the tunnel with a loss.

That sequence said it all. While Rose may have shone the brightest, what truly made that era of Bulls basketball special was the collective. They had an identity and a hunger to win that was impossible not to respect, and it's why their bond has seemingly remained as close as it is to this day.

With that in mind, I think it's safe to assume that Bulls fans can expect to see these four together again in exactly one week. Chances are that many other recognizable names from Rose's playing days will also be in attendance as his jersey is hoisted into the rafters. Luol Deng, Carlos Boozer, and Tom Thibodeau are just a few who come to mind.

Speaking of which, the Bulls released the full details for the historic night at the UC earlier this month. Rose will be honored throughout the evening in several ways – all leading up to the official banner raising during a postgame ceremony. In case you missed it, you can find out more details here on Chicago Bulls On SI!