New Details Emerge After NBA Veteran Gets Arrested
It was reported by TMZ in mid-June that NBA veteran Cameron Payne had been arrested in Arizona. In their initial report, TMZ wrote the following:
"According to the Scottsdale Police Department, authorities were called out to investigate a disturbance in Scottsdale at around 2:44 AM -- and came into contact with Payne and another individual. It's unclear exactly what happened next -- cops did not give any further specific details -- although the SPD says Payne was arrested on the scene and booked on one charge of refusal to provide a truthful name and one count of false report to law enforcement. We're told the 29-year-old NBA player was released from custody a short time later."
New details have since emerged on Payne's arrest, also via TMZ, as the outlet reported the following on Tuesday:
"Officers wrote in the docs that all they needed to wrap up their investigation was Payne's name and date of birth -- but that's when they say the Philadelphia 76ers guard stopped cooperating. They say for minutes, Payne would not tell them who he was ... insisting he was actually 'Terry Johnson.' When they told him they believed he was lying and would need to arrest him if he continued to be dishonest, they say he told them, 'That's fine.'"
Payne has spent nine years in the NBA, playing for the OKC Thunder, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers.
