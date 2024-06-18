Patrick Beverley's One-Word Reaction to Boston Celtics Winning NBA Championship
After a dominant regular season and postseason run, the Boston Celtics are now NBA champions. Eliminating the Dallas Mavericks in five games, Boston made quick work of the Western Conference champions in the NBA Finals, completing the series win on their home court.
The best team in basketball all season long, Boston proved their dominance was no fluke. Finally breaking through with this core, the Celtics ignored all of the outside noise over the years, and stayed true to their belief in Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the rest of this group.
The basketball world has been sharing their reactions to Boston’s title, including veteran guard Patrick Beverley, who sent out a one-word message on X (formerly known as Twitter) after the Celtics became champions:
Beverley has spoken very highly of the Celtics throughout this run, as he has seen a lot of them over the last several years. Spending a lot of time in the Eastern Conference, going from the Chicago Bulls to the Philadelphia 76ers and then the Milwaukee Bucks, Beverley is familiar with just how good this Celtics team is.
There seems to be a league-wide respect for this Celtics group, because not only have they been the best team in basketball all year, but they have also overcome lot of playoff failures to get to this point.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan