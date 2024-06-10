Patrick Beverley Sends Message to Boston Celtics
After a dominant regular season, the Boston Celtics are two wins away from finishing the job with an NBA championship. With all of the success this team has had in recent years, a championship is all they are missing. Coming close in 2022, losing to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, Boston followed that season with a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, losing in seven games to the Miami Heat.
On the verge of winning it all, Boston has simply been dominant, even when they haven’t played their best basketball. This is one of the biggest signs of a great team, as they are able to get the job done even when they don’t have their best stuff.
During a recent episode of his Pat Bev podcast, NBA veteran Patrick Beverley shared a straightforward message on the Boston Celtics, congratulating them for all of their success.
“Congratulations to the Boston motherf--king Celtics," Beverley said. "The most dominant team this season, the most dominant team in the playoffs. Hands down."
Beverley has seen a lot of Boston the last two years, bouncing around different Eastern Conference teams. Going from the Chicago Bulls to the Philadelphia 76ers and then to the Milwaukee Bucks, Beverley knows how much of a force Boston has been in the East.
Now trying to finish off the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks, Boston is two wins away from becoming NBA champions.
