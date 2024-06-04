Bulls News

Shocking DeMar DeRozan Free Agency News Revealed

Do the Chicago Bulls and DeMar DeRozan reach an agreement this summer?

Apr 7, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Orlando Magic at KIA Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports / Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
There have been several recent reports indicating the Chicago Bulls and DeMar DeRozan could be open to extending their partnership. While DeRozan will have other suitors in free agency, the Bulls are expected to set his market with whatever they are willing to offer.

In a recent report, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic revealed that DeRozan could get upwards of $40M annually in free agency:

"The Bulls would be happy to re-sign DeRozan on a two-year deal," Mayberry wrote. "DeRozan’s side obviously would covet more security. The Bulls have a habit of liberally latching player options into contracts so that carrot could come into play with DeRozan’s deal as well. The dollar amount will be hefty, likely north of $40 million annually, but is less significant to the Bulls’ long-term flexibility. Chicago wants to keep DeRozan but at a reasonable commitment."

If this is what Chicago offers, even at fewer years than DeRozan could get elsewhere, it is hard to see another team luring him away. As Mayberry noted, DeRozan wants more longterm security, but Chicago could find a way to meet him in the middle with more annual money on a slightly shorter deal than he would prefer.

If total years are what DeRozan values most, then perhaps he does look elsewhere this summer at one of the few cap space teams.

Published
