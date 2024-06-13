Zach LaVine Reveals Injury Update Amid Bulls Trade Rumors
Zach LaVine has not played a game in the NBA since January 18, 2024. While his name has been named frequently in trade talks recently, no one has seen how healthy he's looked since receiving foot surgery - until now.
Lavine posted a workout video on Instagram with a simple cryptic caption stating, "Just a Glimpse."
In the video, LaVine can seen shooting jumpers, boxing, jump-roping, and golfing. It then escalates to LaVine shooting stepbacks, three-pointers, and even dunking the ball. It received 30,000 likes and over 330,000 views in 24 hours. Clippers guard Norman Powell also commented on the video, jokingly stating, "When we getting in the ring."
It's been a very long time since Chicago Bulls fans have heard from Zach LaVine, but it's looking like he'll be available next season. Whether he is a member of the Chicago Bulls remains to be seen though.
Last season, Zach LaVine averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 45/35/85 shooting from the field. It was the scoring season for LaVine since his first year on the Chicago Bulls during the 2017-18 NBA season. With the combination of an underwhelming season and injury, one would have to imagine that LaVine is going to come back with a vengeance during the 2024-25 NBA season. Hopefully, he'll be fully recovered from his surgery and ready to go right at the start of the season.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan