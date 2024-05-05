Cavaliers Call Out Free Throw Discrepancy Against Magic
There’s no excuse for the way that the Cleveland Cavaliers fell apart against the Orlando Magic in Game 6. Their struggles on the road in the playoffs continue and the stagnant offense was on full display down the stretch.
However, there is one area where the Cavs wish they were getting a little more respect from the officials.
Cleveland only shot 10 free throws in their Game 6 loss while the Magic attempted 26. This is something that didn’t sit right with Donovan Mitchell after the game.
“I want to preface this, I want to give credit to Orlando. This is not an excuse … The biggest thing is, we attack, we get to the paint, 10 free throws to me is crazy,” said Mitchell after the Game 6 loss.
“For us, the way we drive to the paint, [Darius Garland] had no free throws. Maybe we have to make it a point to drive harder. Maybe it’s on us. I think we deserve some to look at.”
Mitchell wasn’t the only one to question the officiating at times. J.B. Bickerstaff voiced his frustration with the way Game 6 was called too.
“Interesting you get to the paint that many times and only shoot 10 free throws the entire game.” said Bickersatff.” I guess they were letting us play. But they shoot 26 free throws, we shoot 10 free throws. That's a huge discrepancy.”
This isn’t something exclusive to Friday night’s game. The Magic shot 10 more free throws in Game 5 and nine more in Game 1.
As Mitchell said, this isn’t an excuse for losing games. However, for as much work the Cavs do down low, they deserve to get the same Calls as their opponenet.