Will Donovan Mitchell Sign An Extension In Cleveland?
The Cleveland Cavaliers season ended in Boston on Wednesday night and within a few hours, the narrative around Donovan Mitchell and his future with the organization has become a critical focal point.
Will Mitchell stay long term in Cleveland by signing a contract extension this off-season or will the Wine and Gold look to move on from the All-Star guard after just two seasons? That’s the question everyone wants to know the answer.
Mitchell is under contract next year and has a player option for the 2025-2026 season, but if he doesn't sign an extension this summer, the team may be forced to contemplate moving him to avoid the potential of him leaving the franchise without getting anything in return.
Luckily for Cavs fans, Mitchell may not have one foot out the door after all.
According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Jason Lloyd, and Joe Vardon, “There is a growing sentiment around the league that the Cavaliers will be able to position themselves to receive his commitment for a lucrative contract extension that would keep him in Cleveland past his 30th birthday.”
The deal that the Cavs can offer Mitchell is max contract, five years and $269.9 million.
This doesn’t guarantee anything, but it is encouraging for those who want to see Mitchell in a Cavs uniform for the foreseeable future.
Charania also reports that Mitchell is solely focused on being in a situation where he can win. This isn’t a secret and it's something Mitchell admitted earlier this year when asked about his future on a segment with ESPN.
The Cavs have reached the playoffs in each of Mitchell’s two seasons in Cleveland. They lost to his hometown New York Knicks in the first round of last year's playoffs and the Cavaliers were just eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the second round this year. But the trajectory of the franchise continues to trend upward with a slightly better finish each of the last three seasons, including one of the most memorable Game 7 comebacks in NBA history against the Orlando Magic in this year's First Round.
The other obvious question the Cavs must address - and one that could impact Mitchell's desire to stay in Cleveland long-term - is whether or not they want to continue building this roster around head coach JB Bickerstaff. It's been widely reported that the Cavs' head coach has been on the hot seat throughout the season. The aforementioned story in The Athletic referenced that Bickerstaff's future with the organization seems to be in serious jeopardy, although the Cavaliers are going to take their time in evaluating any possible changes.
If winning is what can convince Mitchell to commit to the Cavs, what else do they need to do to prove they’ll be a contender in the coming year?