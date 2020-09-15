NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Lack of intel leads to plenty of possibilities
Sam Amico
The 2020 NBA Draft is filled with questions, given the lack of usual scouting, no NCAA tournament and perhaps little resembling a real Combine.
Furthermore, plenty of teams at the top (Golden State, Cleveland and maybe even Minnesota) are said to be exploring trading down, or out of the first round altogether. But there's still time to figure it out, with the draft reportedly not scheduled to take place until Nov. 18.
So whoever is drafted may not end up with the team that picked him. With all that in mind, here is our second attempt of a best early guess as to who might go where.
- Minnesota: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
- Golden State: James Wiseman, C, Memphis
- Charlotte: LaMelo Ball, PG, USA
- Chicago: Killian Hayes, PG/SG, France
- Cleveland: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Israel
- Atlanta: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC
- Detroit: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn
- New York: Devin Vassell, F/G, Florida State
- Washington: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton
- Phoenix: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State
- San Antonio: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt
- Sacramento: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova
- New Orleans: RJ Hampton, SG/PG, USA
- Boston: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State
- Orlando: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis
- Portland: Josh Green, SG, Arizona
- Minnesota: Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland
- Dallas: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky
- Brooklyn: Isaiah Stewart, PF, Washington
- Miami: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
- Philadelphia: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
- Denver: Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford
- Utah: Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado
- Milwaukee: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona
- Oklahoma City: Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington
- Boston: Xavier Tillman, C, Michigan
- New York: Tre Jones, PG, Duke
- LA Lakers: Cassius Stanley, SG, Duke
- Toronto: Elijiah Hughes, G/F, Syracuse
- Boston: Aleksej Pokuševski, PF, Serbia