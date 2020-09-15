NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Lack of intel leads to plenty of possibilities

The 2020 NBA Draft is filled with questions, given the lack of usual scouting, no NCAA tournament and perhaps little resembling a real Combine.

Furthermore, plenty of teams at the top (Golden State, Cleveland and maybe even Minnesota) are said to be exploring trading down, or out of the first round altogether. But there's still time to figure it out, with the draft reportedly not scheduled to take place until Nov. 18.

So whoever is drafted may not end up with the team that picked him. With all that in mind, here is our second attempt of a best early guess as to who might go where.