SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Lack of intel leads to plenty of possibilities

Sam Amico

The 2020 NBA Draft is filled with questions, given the lack of usual scouting, no NCAA tournament and perhaps little resembling a real Combine.

Furthermore, plenty of teams at the top (Golden State, Cleveland and maybe even Minnesota) are said to be exploring trading down, or out of the first round altogether. But there's still time to figure it out, with the draft reportedly not scheduled to take place until Nov. 18.

So whoever is drafted may not end up with the team that picked him. With all that in mind, here is our second attempt of a best early guess as to who might go where.

  1. Minnesota: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
  2. Golden State: James Wiseman, C, Memphis
  3. Charlotte: LaMelo Ball, PG, USA
  4. Chicago: Killian Hayes, PG/SG, France
  5. Cleveland: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Israel
  6. Atlanta: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC
  7. Detroit: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn
  8. New York: Devin Vassell, F/G, Florida State
  9. Washington: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton
  10. Phoenix: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State
  11. San Antonio: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt
  12. Sacramento: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova
  13. New Orleans: RJ Hampton, SG/PG, USA
  14. Boston: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State
  15. Orlando: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis
  16. Portland: Josh Green, SG, Arizona
  17. Minnesota: Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland
  18. Dallas: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky
  19. Brooklyn: Isaiah Stewart, PF, Washington
  20. Miami: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
  21. Philadelphia: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
  22. Denver: Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford
  23. Utah: Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado
  24. Milwaukee: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona
  25. Oklahoma City: Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington
  26. Boston: Xavier Tillman, C, Michigan
  27. New York: Tre Jones, PG, Duke
  28. LA Lakers: Cassius Stanley, SG, Duke
  29. Toronto: Elijiah Hughes, G/F, Syracuse
  30. Boston: Aleksej Pokuševski, PF, Serbia
Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ex-Rockets coach D'Antoni awaited call from ownership that never came

Houston's Tilman Fertitta reportedly did not reach out following season-ending playoff loss to LA.

Sam Amico

Celtics-Raptors least watched Game 7 semi since 2004, but also hits a high

NBA playoffs join rest of sports world in decreased viewership, but doing just fine in comparison.

Sam Amico

Former Cavs center Zizic shines in Israel preseason opener

NBA free agent goes for double-double in close win over Hapoel Holon, with EuroLeague season around corner.

Sam Amico

by

gjguest

D'Antoni, Donovan expected to interview for 76ers coaching job

Philadelphia reportedly will meet with former Rockets coach and former Thunder coach in New Jersey.

Sam Amico

East GM on Rockets: 'If Westbrook is tradable, get it done'

Houston may have to rethink star-studded backcourt of James Harden and Russell Westbrook, insiders suggest.

Sam Amico

NCAA's Maui Invitational headed for Asheville or Indiana

Annual in-season college tournament to be held somewhere other than Hawaii for the first time in 37 years.

Sam Amico

Showtime podcast featuring Barnes, Jackson gets renewed

Former NBA players agree to new deals for video pod, "All the Smoke," which appears across various platforms.

Sam Amico

Former NBA guard Barbosa joining Warriors coaching staff

Veteran free agent announces retirement after spending the past few seasons playing professionally in Brazil.

Sam Amico

ESPN's Breen to not call conference finals game for first time since 2005

Play-by-play man will miss Game 1 between Celtics and Heat to be voice of Nuggets-Clippers finale.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers, Bulls and rest of NBA's bottom eight return to court

First phase of practices for squads left out of Orlando get underway in training facilities across country.

Sam Amico