A Troubling Trend Is Beginning To Emerge With The Cavs

It's impossible for teams to be perfect as much as fans want them to be night in and night out. Sometimes a shot just isn't going to fall and the defense isn't going to be as sharp as it could be. These things are just going to happen.

However, there is one part of a basketball game that is pretty inexcusable to be so inconsistent and struggle at. That is when it comes to making free throws.

The Cavs as a team are not hitting their free throws at a great rate recently and it's beginning to show in the win and loss column.

They rank 17th in the NBA with a 77 percent team free throw percentage. However, they also rank 12th in the league with 24.1 free throw attempts a game. Being in a situation where a team is shooting below league average but attempting more free throws a game than the norm is not a recipe for success.

It would be one thing if Cleveland was just missing their free throws from time to time. However, this lack of production from the line has been the difference maker in a number of games.

Take their loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday night as an example. The Cavs lost by just one point however they shot 67 percent from the free-throw line and left seven points there.

Another instance was when the Cavs were on the road and they played the Nuggets. Cleveland shot 56 percent from the charity stripe and could've had 14 more points added to their final score.

This isn't an impossible task. Just last week the Miami Heat set a new franchise record after going 40-for-40 from the line. Obviously, the Cavs won't be perfect every night but there is much room for improvement.

This little aspect could become a huge factor in a potential playoff series and could really separate good teams from contenders.

