Cleveland Hits The Road Again To Take On The Grizzlies, What Cavs Fans Should Look For

Five of Cleveland's six last games have been away from their home floor. In those six games, the Cavs are 3-3 at a point in the season each game is becoming more and more important.

Now they head to the road once again where they'll have a matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Cavs have held the NBA's best defensive rating for the majority of the season, but there have also been times when they've lost the title too. That honor has gone to the Grizzlies when Cleveland hasn't had it.

Memphis is ranked as the best defense heading into tonight's game with a 109.3 defensive rating. Cleveland is just behind them with a 110.0 rating. Fans can most likely expect a low-scoring contest with the two best defenses going up against each other.

When fans hear about the Memphis Grizzlies team, they most likely immediately think of Ja Morant. There's a good reason for that too.

Morant is averaging 27.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 7.9 assists this season. He's also a threat to throw down a highlight dunk during any possession. If you haven't seen his poster from the other night, here you go:

I don't know how his name hasn't come up in more MVP conversations, but it definitely deserves to be.

However, Morant is in for a challenge against the Cavs. Cleveland has two of the best defensive, rim-protecting bigs in the league with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Ja enjoys attacking the rim but both Cavaliers have made it clear they'll meet anyone at the rim whether that means ending up on the wrong end of a highlight or not.

Then on the perimeter, Isaac Okoro and Lamar Stevens will give be sure to play Morant tough.

Morant is clearly the go-to guy for the Grizzlies, but they have other solid pieces too. Steven Adams is still one of the best rebounding centers in the league, Desmon Bane and Dillion Brooks can both shoot the lights out, and Jaren Jackson Jr. plays unlike any other power forward in the NBA.

The other players the Cavs need to watch outside of Morant as well.

Cleveland will be limited on the offensive end though. As of now, Donovan Mitchell is DOUBTFUL to play after suffering a left groin strain in Monday's victory over the Pelicans.

This means that Darius Garland and Caris LeVert will need to step up and fill the scoring void. LeVert has played well as a starter, assuming he steps into that role if Mitchell does not play.

Caris is averaging 15.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.7 in the 20 games he's started this season. Will this be enough to push the Cavs over Memphis?

There's a lot to keep an eye on as these two teams prepare for their matchup. The Cavs and Grizzlies will tip off at 8:00 PM EST tonight.

