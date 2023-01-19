Caris LeVert Reaches Career Milestone Against The Grizzlies

Caris LeVert needed to step into the starting lineup for the Cavs on Wednesday night as Donovan Mitchell sat out with a left groin injury. Starting isn't something that is new for LeVert.

He's been in that position for most of his career and has been on the floor for the opening tip-off now 21 times this season. It's been a spot where Caris has shined in.

LeVert started off the first half scorching hot from the field and scored 19 points. On top of those 19 points, he knocked down four threes which helped him reach an impressive career milestone.

With his second three-pointer of the night, Caris knocked down his 500th career three-pointer.

LeVert has played for three teams over his seven-year career. He made well over half of his three points during his five years with the Brooklyn Nets. During his short stint with the Pacers, Levert knocked 123 three-pointers.

Finally, that brings us to the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeVert has only been in town for about a full calendar year after being traded toward the deadline last season. In that time he's hit 84 threes.

LeVert may not be known as a three-point shooter. Rather, he's a guard that can create his own shot by driving to the hoop. However, he's having a solid season from behind the arc by shooting three at 36 percent. That ties a career best back during the 2019-20 season.

In order for LeVert to continue making a big impact, he'll need to keep knocking down these threes at an efficient rate.

