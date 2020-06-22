AllCavs
Bertans giving up on Wizards to focus on own free agency

Sam Amico

Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans has decided not to resume the season with his team, instead opting to place his focus on the offseason and his next contract, as relayed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Bertans, 27, was having a career year in his first season with the Wizards, averaging 16 points on 42 percent shooting. He spent his first three years with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Wizards were among the 22 teams invited to continue the season in Orlando at the end of July. They were also the only Eastern Conference team not currently among the top eight seeds given a chance to battle for a playoff spot.

Apparently, they are OK with Bertans' decision.

"Sitting out is preventive measure, which Wizards fully support," Wojnarowski wrote, noting that Bertans has suffered two ACL injuries prior to this season.

The Wizards clearly are hoping their grace and understanding will lead to Bertans re-signing with the team. He will be among the top free agents in what is viewed as an otherwise weak 2020 class.

Free agency is expected to begin in mid-October.

"If Washington does not advance past the seeding games, Davis Bertans will forfeit $604,752 ($75,594 for 8 games missed)," ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks wrote. "Bertans is projected to be one of the top unrestricted free agents this summer. Makes sense to sit out based on future earnings."

The Wizards will be allowed to sign a substitute player for the prorated minimum to replace Bertans in Orlando, Marks added. 

Bertans will still practice with the Wizards in training camp before the resumption of the season, per Wojnarowski.

