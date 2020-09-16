SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Rivers' job safe after Clippers blow 3-1 series lead to Nuggets

Sam Amico

Despite the Los Angeles Clippers blowing a 3-1 series in the Western Conference semifinals, Doc Rivers will return as coach, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The loss to the Denver Nuggets put an end to a season with high expectations, centered around newcomers and team stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Rivers' teams have now lost a series after leading 3-1 on three separate occasions. His perceived lack of adjustments drew criticism, but not from anyone within the organization.

Instead, Rivers was a big reason Leonard chose to leave the defending champion Toronto Raptors for the Clippers in free agency, Haynes reported.

Both Leonard and George are eligible for free agency at the end of next season.

Rivers has compiled a 943-681 record in 21 seasons coaching the Clippers, Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic. He won a title as Celtics coach in 2008.

He was hired as Clippers coach in 2013 and and is 564-356 in LA.

Clippers assistant and former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is reportedly a candidate for several head coaching vacancies.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gupta favorite for Kings head of operations role, with McNair as potential GM

Sacramento appears to be moving closer to hiring key front office members, perhaps as soon as this week.

Sam Amico

by

dodjer

TV Ratings: Clippers-Nuggets loses to NFL, 27 million to 1.3 million

Game 6 of Western Conference semifinals appeared to be fighting losing battle before it even tipped off.

Sam Amico

by

bobbymalibu

LeBron, Antetokounmpo unanimous, as league reveals All-NBA teams

Los Angeles Lakers forward and Milwaukee reigning league MVP only two players to receive 500 votes.

Sam Amico

Despite rumors, Bucks not likely to try to trade for Thunder's Paul

Point guard's salary, age and mesh with Giannis Antetokounmpo would reportedly be among Milwaukee's concerns.

Sam Amico

Cavs camper Bolden won't allow heart issue to slow NBA dreams

Former Duke center, fresh off season mostly in G League, expected to join Cleveland for fall minicamp.

Sam Amico

Centers of attention: Three bigs Hornets should target in free agency

Charlotte could use some help manning the middle, and help is precisely what will be available this offseason.

Danny Thompson

Trail Blazers Notes: Little, Hejonza, offseason, draft

Young shooting guard entering second season, makes for an intriguing prospect, especially when it comes to defense.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers react to Nuggets' stunning Game 7 win over Clippers

Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. let their feelings be known about Western Conference stunner.

Sam Amico

East GM on Rockets: 'If Westbrook is tradable, get it done'

Houston may have to rethink star-studded backcourt of James Harden and Russell Westbrook, insiders suggest.

Sam Amico

NBA removes 'tentative' label, sets Nov. 18 as date for draft

Teams now have a target date to prepare for, as they ready to start selecting the class of 2020.

Sam Amico