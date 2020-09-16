Rivers' job safe after Clippers blow 3-1 series lead to Nuggets

Despite the Los Angeles Clippers blowing a 3-1 series in the Western Conference semifinals, Doc Rivers will return as coach, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The loss to the Denver Nuggets put an end to a season with high expectations, centered around newcomers and team stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Rivers' teams have now lost a series after leading 3-1 on three separate occasions. His perceived lack of adjustments drew criticism, but not from anyone within the organization.

Instead, Rivers was a big reason Leonard chose to leave the defending champion Toronto Raptors for the Clippers in free agency, Haynes reported.

Both Leonard and George are eligible for free agency at the end of next season.

Rivers has compiled a 943-681 record in 21 seasons coaching the Clippers, Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic. He won a title as Celtics coach in 2008.

He was hired as Clippers coach in 2013 and and is 564-356 in LA.

Clippers assistant and former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is reportedly a candidate for several head coaching vacancies.