Amico: Jordan vs. LeBron? I'm picking the man I liked less

Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James? I'm going to go with Jordan. And not because I really want to.

LeBron grew up about 10 minutes from where I grew up in Akron, Ohio. I was a fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers as a kid. I have covered them for more than a decade as an adult. I'm supposed to be totally impartial -- but I'll be honest, there have been times I've secretly rooted for LeBron.

OK, I've probably done so publicly, too.

As for Jordan, well, he and the Chicago Bulls always beat the Cavs of my younger years. Those Cavs were loaded with the likes of Brad Daugherty, Mark Price, Larry Nance and John "Hot Rod" Williams. They were cherished in the community and even nationally. They played "the right way" under coach Lenny Wilkens, almost as if they took their playbook straight from the encyclopedia.

So while I respected Jordan, it's safe to say I consistently rooted against him.

Eventually, I grew to despise him. Not Jordan the person, rather the man I considered the Greatest of All Time. He just won, baby. Over and over again. Unless you're a Bulls fan, it got real old, real fast.

So believe me, I'd much rather write a column about how I think LeBron is better. I've interviewed both, and I much prefer LeBron. I've watched both, and I also much prefer LeBron. I can also tell you most players in either era would prefer to have LeBron as a teammate.

Despite his crazy fame, James has always been extremely accessible. He understands the media game. You may not agree with his constant switching of teams, his politics or his takes on social media -- still, he is as down-to-earth as any superstar in the history of sports.

LeBron now lives in LA, but talk to him for five minutes and you will realize he really is still just a Kid from Akron.

I will also say this -- as a basketball player, LeBron probably does more than Jordan. While Channing Frye's recent suggestion that Jordan was just a scorer is preposterous, Jordan was not near the facilitator James is. LeBron often tries to get his teammates involved first. Jordan did it last, usually when there was no other option.

I know, you're probably asking, "If you think all that, then why are you picking Jordan over LeBron?"

BASKETBALL MEN

Both Jordan and James possessed otherworldly physical gifts during their primes. Both tireless workers when no one else was watching, spending much of their free time practicing the game's basics and studying their opponents' weaknesses.

For all their movies, commercials and overall marketability, both Jordan and James have always stayed true to the game. It's always been about the basketball first.

That's really saying something. When it comes to the NBA, there truly are two sets of guys -- those whose priority is the basketball, and those whose priority is the lifestyle afforded by the paychecks. There is very little gray area.

MJ and James have always been basketball guys despite their opportunities to become something else.

But in covering both players, I saw one key difference, and that's Jordan's unmatched desire to win. LeBron had that, too -- just not as much as Jordan. And Jordan did it better, won more often. He's 6-0 in the Finals. LeBron is 3-6.

Talent around them has something to do with that, but that's not the only thing responsible for their Finals records. Not at all.

One thing that always turned me off about LeBron, at least in Cleveland, was his downplaying of the regular season. "Just get me to the playoffs," he was known to say after a loss.

Jordan never had that mindset. Every game meant war, every loss a reason to be angry with the entire fiber of your being. It didn't matter if the loss came on a Tuesday on the second night of a back-to-back in February.

You just do not accept losing. Ever.

Jordan had that. LeBron does not.

That's not the only reason I think Jordan's better. But that's the best one I can explain.

More than anything, I was paid to watch both players extensively. In my professional opinion, LeBron is great. Jordan was greater. And it's almost entirely based on the simple eye test.

END OF ARGUMENT

Now, this is going to anger some of you. I get that. Be angry. This is just one man's opinion. I have no hard facts to back it up.

But if you choose LeBron, neither do you. Who knows? Maybe we will find out the truth in heaven.

I will say I don't agree with the theories that Jordan would average 60 points today. Nor do I think LeBron would average 60 back then.

Today's athletes undoubtedly have more size, strength and speed. Yesterday's were more skilled overall. But that's because the training is different. Anyone who knows Jordan knows he would adapt. Same goes for LeBron.

That is why their mentality is what I consider most. And Jordan has the clear edge there. LeBron is strong mentally and very passionate. Just not as much as Jordan.

If anything, LeBron's "flaw" is that he's too nice, too much of a regular guy. And let's face it, that's something with which he can be proud.

There will be life after basketball, and I bet LeBron doesn't spend nearly as much time sweating over his legacy as Jordan. LeBron will be able to move on; Jordan can't. Or at least, it sure doesn't seem as if he can.

But the bottom line is this: I've seen both play when I was old enough to appreciate both.

And I really, really want to pick LeBron.

But I'm taking Jordan anyway, and I don't really need a reason other than what I know to be true in my own orange, round and dimpled heart.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.