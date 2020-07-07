Sixers' Embiid says he doubts everyone will follow rules in NBA 'bubble'

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid intends to follow the rules, but he's not so sure about everyone else.

Embiid and the 76ers are among the 22 teams scheduled to resume the season in Orlando at the end of the month. All games will take place inside the Walt Disney World "bubble," where you can come in -- but not leave until you've been eliminated.

Needless to say, there is a full list of restrictions and guidelines that everyone inside the resort will be expected to follow to a T.

"I know myself, I know I’m not going to put everybody else at risk," Embiid said, via ESPN. "But the question is, ‘Is everybody else going to do the same?’ And I surely, just being around this business, I surely don’t think so.”

Embiid said he pretty much spends his free time playing video games. That's allowed. In fact, staying in your room when you're not playing will even be encouraged.

He indicated he hopes others will do something similar. But again, he clearly has his doubts.

The 76ers (39-26) were tied with the Indiana Pacers for fifth place in the Eastern Conference when the NBA suspended the season March 11. Each team in Orlando will play eight "seeding" games prior to the playoffs. Philadelphia and Indiana are scheduled to face each other Aug. 1.

Embiid is averaging 23.8 points and 11.8 rebounds in 44 games.