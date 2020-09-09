NBA execs seem to believe salary cap could remain same for next two years

It's been a tough year for a lot of businesses because of the coronavirus pandemic and the NBA is among those that have been hit the hardest.

Still, the salary cap of about $109.1 million for each of the 30 teams very well could be kept the same for next two seasons, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

"Doing so would give teams certainty about their financial futures for the next 24 months or so and would allow for the league to get its financial house in order after a gradual return to normalcy, including having fans at games," Bontemps wrote.

Such a setup would also allow the top unrestricted free agents -- such as the Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson this year, and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo next -- to be paid "what they expected" on the open market, Bontemps added.

Along with the virus, the NBA's fractured relationship with China is proving extremely costly, as is the fact fans haven't been able to attend games since early March. Commissioner Adam Silver recently suggested that 40 percent of the league's revenue comes from gate receipts.

Keeping the salary cap the same, or close to the same, would also keep teams from having to overhaul the roster to avoid paying hefty tax penalties.