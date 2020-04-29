AllCavs
Spurs, Mavericks Expected To Pursue Campazzo

Sam Amico

The San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks intend to pursue Argentinian point guard Facundo Campazzo once an offseason officially resumes, according to respected Croatian basketball website Crosarka.

Campazzo, 29, is 5-foot-11 and has most recently stood out for Spanish club Real Madrid. He has drawn interest from the NBA his entire career and reportedly is interested in signing as soon as next season, whenever that may be.

Both the Spurs (27-36 at the hiatius) and Mavericks (40-27) are seeking depth at the point guard spot and some believe Campazzo would make an excellent first-guard-off-the-bench scoring option.

There is no word on when free agency will begin, though with the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, it seems unlikely to start in July.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

