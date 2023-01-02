This Is What The Cavs Need To Do To Get Back-To-Back Wins Over The Bulls

The Cavs are coming off a tight win over the Bulls on Saturday night. Even though Cleveland was able to come away with the victory, there were definitely areas the team needs to improve on if they hope to make it two in a row.

Limit The Turnovers

Cleveland's biggest lead of Saturday's win was 14 points, but they eventually allowed the Bulls to get back into the game. Chicago even had a chance to win it with the final shot of the game.

The Bulls were able to get back into the game because of the sloppiness that Cleveland played with on offense. The Cavs committed 21 turnovers in the game with 14 of them coming in the second half.

They're going to need to limit these turnovers and take care of the ball better if they want to get another win.

The Bench

Some of the unsung heroes in Saturday's win was the impressive performance the bench put on. Kevin Love and Caris LeVert both had terrific games as they slid into the starting lineup with Darius Garland and Evan Mobley out.

However, the rest of the bench stepped up big too. Cleveland reserves outscored Chicago 37-27 in what could've been the difference maker in the game.

If the Cavs are still without Mobley and DG, then the bench is going to need to play well again.

Make Free Throws

An unsettling trend is beginning to grow for the Cavs and that's their inconsistency with their free throws.

As a team, they only shot .632 percent from the line on Saturday night. They left a total of seven points on the board which could've come back to haunt them in a big way if DeMar DeRozan knocked down the final shot.

When the Cavs get to the line, they need to knock down those shots.

