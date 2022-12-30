REPORT: Cavaliers To Pursue Wing On Trade Market

The Cavs are missing a few pieces to be considered true Finals contenders. One of those is a wing who can be a consistent scoring presence while also not sacrificing anything on the defensive end.

The Cavs are currently rotating through Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, and Dean Wade (when he's been healthy) at the three. While each of them has had their moment and can be a quality role player, none of them have established themselves at the position.

This has forced the Cleveland organization to look for outside help.

Zach Lowe of ESPN reported that "'league sources expect the Cavs to search the trade market for another short-term wing option."

While he didn't mention any names of potential targets for the Cavs, we can assume that Cleveland is looking for someone who is on an expiring contract or a contract that would be up at the end of next season. This would continue to give them flexibility in the salary cap.

"Three and D" players such as the one Cleveland is looking for don't come around as often as some may think. This makes the asking price for them high and the Cavs don't have a ton of assets left after trading for Donovan Mitchell over the summer.

This will make whatever trade Cleveland comes up with an interesting and creative one that will most likely include one or two players due to the limited number of draft picks the Cavs have available to be dealt.

