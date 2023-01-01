Three New Year's Resolutions For The Cavs

The New Year is upon us, meaning it's time to hit the reset button on routines and develop some new ones as well. These are three resolutions that the Cavs should make for 2023.

Get Evan Mobley The Ball More

Cleveland is relying a lot on their scoring duo of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell to lead the way for them. However, the Cavs also need to establish another scoring presence to take away some of the double teams on the guards.

Why not give it to the third-overall pick in the 2021 Draft who is capable of posting up in the paint or taking defenders on the dribble?

Seriously, the Cavs need to figure out how to get Mobley involved more on the offensive end. He has the potential to be the best all-around bigs in the league but that isn't going to happen if he's not getting the ball.

Improve Road Record

One area that has been an issue for the Cavs all season has been their struggles on the road. At this point the Cavs are just 7-10 in road games.



Cleveland has a chance to improve on this road record when they head out on a five game road trip at the beginning of 2023.

Clean Up Three Point Defense

The Cavs have the best defensive rating in the NBA and have incredible defenders such as Isaac Okoro, Lamar Stevens, and Jarrett Allen to name a few. However, that defense has really struggled recently, especially from behind the three-point line.

Cleveland is letting opponents shoot 35.3 percent from behind the arc on 33.4 attempts a game. The Cavs can't allow opponents to take this many threes against them and need to head back to the elite perimeter defense they started the year with.

