Cleveland Looks To Slow Down Bulls, What Cavs Fans Need To Know

The Cavaliers and Bulls will meet up for a New Year's Eve showdown in Chicago as they get ready to face off for the second time this season. However, these two teams couldn't be coming into this one anymore different.

Cleveland is on a three-game losing streak with losses to the Raptors, Nets, and Pacers. The Bulls on the other hand have won five of their last six and have been exploding on the offensive side.

Much of Chicago's success over this winning streak is the tremendous play from Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. In the last six games, Lavine is averaging 27.5 points and DeRozan is putting up 28.7 points a game.

LaVine has also been incredible from behind the three point line by knocking down 46.3 percent of his shots from behind the arc.

In fact, the Bulls as a team have been fantastic from this spot on the floor. Over the last week and a half, they're shooting almost 40 percent from three on 28.5 attempts a night.

This is concerning considering that the Cavs have struggled with giving up the three ball over their loosing streak.

Still, this is definitely a winnable game for Cleveland. They matchup very well with the Bulls and can use the defensive duo of Isaac Okoro and Lamar Stevens to hopefully slow down LaVine and DeRozan. Jarrett Allen can also hold his own against Nikola Vucevic down in the paint.

Also, if there's a game that the offense could look to backpack during it's against the Bulls. Chicago has a very average defense coming in at 15th in defensive rating in the NBA and they give up 115.0 points a night.

The Cavs will need to have a big night from Donovan Mitchell if they want to get a win. Darius Garland's status for the game is still unknown, but he most likely be limited even is he does play due to his injury being on the shooting hand.

It'll be a tall task, especially if Cleveland is undermanned, but hopefully the Cavs and ring in the New Year with a win over the Bulls.

--------

You may also like:

Early Injury Report For Cavs At Bulls

REPORT: Cavaliers To Pursue Wing On Trade Market

Could Darius Garland Miss Time With Thumb Injury?

"We Don't Win Playing Other People's Style:" J.B. Bickerstaff Comments On The Cavs' Loss To The Pacers

Cavs Drop Third Straight As Pacers Catch Fire From Three

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN