WATCH: Donovan Mitchell And Jarrett Allen's Priceless Reactions To Evan Mobley's Near Double-Double

There were great vibes after Cleveland won their third straight game after beating the Hawks on Monday night. However, Donovan Mitchell probably wished he could take back the final play of the game.

With under 20 seconds left in the game, Mitchell exploded into the air, grabbed the rebound right out of Evan Mobley's hands, ran the ball out, and waited for time to expire.

A pretty normal way for a game to end, right?

Well, if Mobley would have grabbed that board then we would've recorded his sixth double-double of the season. Mitchell clearly had no idea that this was on the line, and when realized he immediately put his hands on his head in sorrow.

Watch it for yourself:

Mitchell's reaction is pretty priceless, but my favorite part of this video is Jarrett Allen. After Mitchell grabbed the rebound, Allen froze and stared him down for a good 10 seconds with his hands on his hips. The camera also caught him briefly wagging his finger at Mitchell too. Clearly, he knew what was on the line for Mobley.

Mitchell also tweeted this after the game:

This was all done in tough and cheek though. There's no way any real beef or drama will come of this. However, Mitchell was still remorseful toward Mobley well after the game ended and offered to pick up the next check for dinner.

Classy move by Mitchell there.

If anything, this little interaction shows that this team's off-the-court chemistry is already blending just as well as it is on the floor. Now, I think it's only right that Mobley explodes for another 18-rebound night in the Cavs' next game against the Trailblazers on Wednesday.

