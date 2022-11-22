Cavs Are Rolling Again, Win Third Straight With Victory Over Hawks

The Cavs get back on track and win their third straight game after going through their first real slide of the season about a week ago. They beat an Atlanta Hawks team who they match up pretty well against. The final score was 114-102.

J.B. Bickerstaff insisted before the game that there wasn't any extra motivation for the Cavs with e playing the Hawks since Atlanta eliminated Cleveland in the play-in tournament at the end of last season. But human nature says there had to be a little extra juice when you go up against the team that ended your season.

However, a lot has happened for both teams since the season ended in the Spring. Atlanta made a blockbuster trade for former Spurs guard Dejounte Murray, someone who the Cavs had been rumored to be interested in. After they missed out on him, Cleveland paired Darius Garland with Donovan Mitchell which has already proven to be a success.

Watch the postgame press conference with J.B. Bickerstaff here:

Cleveland started the game off strong by scoring 38 points in the first quarter which is a season-high for the opening frame. They shot a fantastic 71 percent from the floor. That efficiency stayed continued during the game as they finished shooting 60 percent from the field and 53 percent from behind the arc.

The Cavs' defense against Atlanta's backcourt was phenomenal in the win! They clearly had a game plan that they weren't going to let both Murray and Trae Young beat them and they executed that well.

Murray finished with just 11 points and Young had 24.

Cedi Osman also continues to be huge on the Cavs bench. After Sunday night's victory, Coach Bickerstaff referred to him as a "sparkplug" and he demonstrated that against the Hawks. He finished with 23 points and 3 rebounds.

Overall, this Cavs team looked more like the Cleveland team we saw at the beginning of the season. They played fantastic defense, were unselfish on the offensive end, and were efficient from the field.

Cleveland is back in action on Wednesday night as they prepare to take on the Portland Trailblazers at Rocket Mortgage Field House.

--------

You may also like:

This Needs To Stop Happening To Darius Garland

Cavs Injury Status: Caris LeVert, Kevin Love, And Dean Wade

Cedi Osman Is Bringing A Special Kind Of Energy Off Cavs Bench

Cavs Bench Comes Up Big In 113-87 Win Over Heat

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

Instagram: Cavsinsider_fn