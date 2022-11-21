Skip to main content

Cavs Injury Status: Caris Levert, Kevin Love, And Dean Wade

Caris LeVert and Dean Wade are OUT and Kevin Love is listed as QUESTIONABLE as the Cleveland Cavaliers get ready to take on the Atlanta Hawks.
It seems that in the last week or so fans of the NBA have seen quite a few players go down with injuries. Ja Morant is out a week and maybe longer with an ankle sprain, Damian Lillard is out for at least a week with a soleus muscle strain, and now Joel Embiid will miss the next few games with a foot sprain.

The Cavs haven't been able to escape this injury bug either. Caris Levert, Dean Wade, and Kevin Love are all working through injuries and this is their status for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Who's Out?

Let's start with the bad news first. Caris LeVert did not return to Sunday night's game after he rolled his ankle while stepping on Caleb Martin's foot. The incident was clearly incidental, however, that doesn't change what appeared to be a pretty painful injury. LeVert is listed as OUT for Monday's game which isn't surprising considering the Cavs are on the end of a back-to-back.

Dean Wade is also listed as OUT against the Hawks. Wade has missed the last five games as he works through a knee injury. He has been a vital part of the Cavs bench by connecting on 50 percent of his threes while playing 22.8 minutes a night in the 11 games he's played in. Wade has also stepped up and started four games for Cleveland as well.

Who's In?

Over the weekend, the team announced that Kevin Love has a hairline fracture in his thumb which forced him to sit out of Sunday night's game against the Heat. The good news in this is that he's only listed as day-to-day which (so far) rules out a lengthy absence. 

UPDATE: Love will officially give it a go in Monday night's game against the Hawks. He had his thumb wrapped up in pregame shootaround. Bickerstaff did not state whether or not he would be on any sort of minutes restriction so we'll have to wait any see. 

