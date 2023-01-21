What Went Wrong In The Cavaliers Loss To The Warriors?

An argument can be made that the Cavs' loss to the Warriors on Friday night was their worst loss of the season.

Golden State owns one of the worst road records in the NBA and they were without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green. Still, the Warriors' backups came into the game and blew out Cleveland on their home floor.

So, what all went wrong in this embarrassing loss?

Everything started to go downhill in the first quarter when the Cavs allowed the Warriors to jump out to a quick start. By the end of the first, the score was 33-28 and Golden State had found its identity for the rest of the game.

In that first period, the Warriors shot the ball 52 percent from the field but even better from three. They made seven of the nine from behind the arc and used that hot shooting the rest of the way.

The Cavs were only left to play catchup after the first quarter and they weren't able to do it.

Looking back on the game, Darius Garland agrees that the first quarter is where the team lost the game. He said, "They got it going in the first and when you get going you get confidence and it led throughout the entire game."

Caris LeVert agreed that the early stages of the game were important for the Warriors. He mentioned that "They hit some early shots, they got a lot of confidence in themselves early. Then we were just fighting an uphill battle all game."

The consensus is that those early parts of the game are where Golden State took the upper hand.

The Warriors were playing mostly reserves and the Cavs still let them jump out to a quick start. They can't let this happen against better opponents or they'll never be able to put themselves in a position to win.

--------

You may also like:

Dean Wade Planning To Return Against Bucks

"We Got What We Deserved:" J.B. Bickerstaff Explains Cavs Loss To The Warriors

Warriors Dominate Cavs Despite Missing Majority Of Starters

A Number Of NBA Stars PLan To Sit Out In Cavs-Warriors Matchup

The Cavs' Success Starts In The Frontcourt With Evan Mobley And Jarrett Allen

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN