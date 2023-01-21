The Cavs' Success Starts In The Frontcourt With Evan Mobley And Jarrett Allen

It's not often that a team starts two seven-footers. Especially in today's style of basketball where the quick, small-ball offense is the norm. But the Cavs haven't followed this formula and have two seven-footers in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley in their starting lineups.

This decision is more than just an opportunity to do something different than the rest of the league. The Cavs' success starts in the frontcourt of Mobly and Allen.

Cleveland has built a solid defensive identity and they have one of the best defenses in the NBA. All of that starts from the two big men that roam down low in the paint.

Both Mobley and Allen rank in the top five in defensive win shares. Mobley leads the NBA with a 2.6 and Allen is fourth with a 2.3. The frontcourt also indivdually ranks in the top ten in defensive rating as well. Allen is ranked seventh with a 107.7 rating and Mobley is right behind him in eighth with a 107.9 ranking.

This has to be the best defensive frontcourt in the NBA.

The best part about their game is that their the impact doesn't end on the defensive side of the floor. Each of these players is an important piece in Cleveland's offense as well.

Allen is averaging almost 14 points a game this season and he's doing it on an efficient 63.1 percent shooting from the floor. JA works very well in the pick 'n roll game which also sets up Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell for success as well. This includes one of the guard finding a shot or dishing it back to Allen in the paint.

Mobley is scoring 14.5 points a night on slightly lower efficiency than Allen. However, Mobley enjoys expanding his game a little bit and shoots more mid-range shots which is one of the reasons these two big men can coexist.

Even though neither of these players may not be scoring 20 or more points a night or score for 71 such as other players on the Cavs. Don't let that distract you from the impact they make.

