The Cleveland Cavaliers have been hit pretty hard with the injury bug this year. However, no player has missed more time than Dean Wade has.

Wade has not played since December 12 when Cleveland got a victory over the Orlando Magic. After that game, the forward learned that he had a shoulder injury that would keep him out for an extended period of time.

We finally have some good news though! After missing over a month of basketball, Dean Wade is reportedly planning on making his return to the floor against the Milwaukee Buckson Saturday night.

Wade has only played in 17 games this season. In that short time frame, he's managed to put up 6.4 points a game and 4.1 rebounds. The biggest part of Wade's game is his ability to knock down the three. He was shooting them at a 41.1 percent rate before going down with the shoulder injury.

Getting Wade back in the lineup will be huge for the Cavs. They've struggled to find someone with a size that can fill the small forward spot. Coming in a six foot nine inches, Wade checks off that box when Cleveland wants to run a big lineup.

This is just a report so we don't know if Cleveland will have him on a minutes restriction or if he'll be all ready to go. Either way, it's nice the Cavs are finally getting to full strength.

