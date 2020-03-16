AllCavs
Cavaliers Capologist Emerges As Candidate To Join Knicks

Sam Amico

Cavaliers senior director of basketball operations and salary cap expert Brock Aller is a "strong candidate" to join the New York Knicks' front office, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

Cavs GM Koby Altman once told AmicoHoops/SI.com that Aller has played a key role in “all of our strategies."

Aller spent a decade as a personal assistant to Cavs owner Dan Gilbert before being hired to his current position in 2017.

 The Knicks are in process of revamping their front office under newly minted team president Leon Rose -- a former high-profile agent for NBA stars such as Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Victor Oladipo and Devin Booker. 

Gilbert once called Aller "instrumental" in the Cavs' 2015 trade with the Knicks for J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert. As Bondy pointed out, Smith is a former Rose client.

With the Cavs, Aller is mostly responsible for assisting with contract and free agency negotiations, as well as "the application of the collective bargaining agreement in the roster's development," according to the team's media guide.

He spent nine years (2005-13) in Detroit with Gilbert and Cavs ownership as a liaison/advisor on business and basketball operations.

Gilbert has repeatedly praised Aller's knowledge of the salary cap.

"He knows more about the cap than probably PricewaterhouseCoopers knows about the IRS code," Gilbert told cleveland.com in 2017. "He lives with the cap, with the collective bargaining agreement."

Former Knicks guard Allan Houston is another strong candidate for an increased role in the team's front office, Bondy reported.

The NBA is on hiatus until at least the second week of April because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. It has not yet been determined if teams can conduct business in terms of hiring coaches and/or front-office members.

