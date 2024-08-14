Cavaliers Interested In International Star, Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Outside of rookie Jaylon Tyson, the Cleveland Cavaliers have not made any additions to their roster this offseason.
However, that does not mean the Cavaliers aren't exploring their options.
We have already heard speculation that Cleveland could potentially pursue French big man Guerschon Yabusele. Well, now, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com has reported that the Cavs have expressed interest in Brazilian forward Bruno Caboclo.
"I had a source tell me that the Cavs were taking a look, not that they were going to sign him, but they were taking a look at Bruno Caboclo while he was playing for the Brazil National Team," Fedor said on the Wine and Gold Talk podcast.
Caboclo is no stranger to the NBA.
The 28-year-old was originally selected by the Toronto Raptors with the 20th pick of the 2014 NBA Draft and was viewed as a very intriguing prospect.
However, Caboclo never materialized on the NBA level.
Caboclo spent three-plus seasons with the Raptors, playing in a grand total of 25 games for the team during that span. He then spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets before finding himself out of the league altogether following the 2020-21 campaign.
Caboclo owns a career average of 4.2 points per game in the NBA, with his best season coming with the Grizzlies in 2018-19 when he logged 8.3 points and 4.6 rebounds a night in 34 contests.
However, Caboclo did put forth an impressive showing in the Olympics, including a 30-point outburst against Team USA in the quarterfinals.
All of that being said, based on Caboclo's rather insignificant NBA history, he probably isn't the best option for Cleveland.